Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha learning all the time says Preston boss Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil says Lukas Nmecha needs to learn to show his quality in the right areas as he develops in the weeks and months to come.

The Manchester City loanee again showed flashes of what he can do as he started in the 2-2 draw with Stoke City at Deepdale on Saturday.

Lukas Nmecha breaks past Darren Fletcher in Preston's draw with Stoke

His pace and power look set to be a real asset for the Lilywhites going forwards but Neil insists there is plenty more to come from the England Under-21s international.

He was replaced by Stoke-born Louis Moult for the final quarter against the Potters as PNE’s No.9 got the chance to face his former club.

“I took Lukas off because his influence on the game had faded,” said Neil, who also added another City youngster Brandon Barker to his squad this month.

“Early in the game he was taking it in better, running the channels better.

Lukas Nmecha celebrates with Paul Gallagher after the midfielder scored his penalty

“I think he is at the stage at the moment where he wants to show people how good a player he is.

“Hence the reason why, just before I took him off, he had tried to beat three players and gave the ball away.

“There is a balance to be struck in trying to show people how good you are in the right areas and also playing for your team.

“We need to put his game together and give him an understanding of which attributes to use at the right time. That will all come with experience.”

Nmecha’s introduction to life in the Championship has come against two clubs relegated from the Premier League.

Having caught the eye against Swansea, the teenager came up against Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross and Ashley Williams, both of whom have hundreds of top-flight games between them.

“Lukas is a very good player, that is why we got him to come to the club,” said Neil. “He has all the attributes you need.

“He had Shawcross and Williams, two experienced Premier League players, against him and he handled himself against those two.

“Lukas will learn and needs to learn quickly – he’ll be fine.”

Nmecha arrived at Deepdale with limited experience in senior football.

He has been part of City’s first-team squad in recent months and scored in pre-season against Bayern Munich but he has just three late substitute appearances and two Checkatrade Trophy games to his name.