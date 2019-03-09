Manager Alex Neil and match-winner Daniel Johnson hail Preston's 7,500 travelling fans after Blackburn win

Have your say

Alex Neil and Daniel Johnson were full of praise for Preston North End’s travelling fans after they took derby bragging rights at Blackburn.

Johnson scored the only goal of the game eight minutes in as the Lilywhites won 1-0 to do the double over Rovers in front of 7,514 supporters in the away end.

Preston fans look on at Blackburn on Saturday

A fifth straight away win keeps PNE’s hopes of a late run at the play-offs well and truly alive.

The victory means Neil remains unbeaten in derbies since becoming Lilywhites boss, a run that now stretches to seven games.

“We’ve got a real connection with the supporters,” said the North End boss.

“Over my year and a half of being here I think they recognise the effort the staff and all my players go into to try and deliver results and performances that they can be proud of.

“As a supporter that’s all you can ask.

“They thoroughly enjoyed their day and so they should.

“I’m pleased that my derby record is still in tact but these types of games are for the fans.

“They are for them to enjoy and I hope they did.”

Johnson fired PNE in front with an emphatic finish from Lukas Nmecha’s cross to make it two goals in two games and seven for the season.

“The fans were terrific today.” said the midfielder

“It’s a big derby game and means a lot to them.

“I just want to thank them for their support.”