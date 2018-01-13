Management anniversary for ex-Preston boss David Moyes

It is 20 years ago today that David Moyes took his first steps in management at Preston North End.

On January 13, 1998, PNE played their first game under rookie boss Moyes.

Lee Cartwright fires PNE's winner at Macclesfield in January 2018

It was an Auto Windscreen Shield clash against Macclesfield at Moss Rose, a 48th minute goal from Lee Cartwright giving North End a 1-0 victory.

Moyes went on to manage at Deepdale until March 2002, with him in charge for 234 games.

In that during he guided PNE to the Second Division title in 2000 and to within 90 minutes of the Premier League the following year.

The Scotsman moved on to join Everton where he was in charge for 11 years.

He had 11 months in charge of Manchester United and then managed at Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

In November last year, Moyes was appointed manager of West Ham United.