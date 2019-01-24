Man Utd trio De Gea, Martial and Mata closing in on new deals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are “making progress” in contract negotiations with David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

Talks have been ongoing with the high-profile trio for many months, and Martial is understood to be close to signing a new deal, having been looking set to leave under Jose Mourinho.

The United forward’s contract expires next summer along with keeper De Gea, while midfielder Mata is out of contract at the end of the season along with Ashley Young and Ander Herrera.

“I think the club’s making progress but I leave that to the right people to do that,” caretaker manager Solskjaer said.

“I don’t know really how far we are away from it but hopefully we’re going to have some good news in the coming weeks.”