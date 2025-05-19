Madison Hadley of Preston North End is presented with Mitre Golden Ball trophy by Hope Powell prior to The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester United | The FA via Getty Images

A special day for the Preston North End Women’s striker last Sunday

Preston North End Women’s striker Madison Hadley was at Wembley last weekend to collect the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Golden Ball.

Hadley, 24, scored the most goals in this season’s competition - 11 - and was presented with her award by former Lioness boss Hope Powell. This was done pre-match in front of the Wembley crowd. Hadley also met England international Lucy Bronze and legendary tennis player, Serena Williams on the day.

“Winning the Golden Ball has been a surreal moment,” said Hadley. “It’s one of those achievements you dream of as a kid. You dream of going to Wembley, and now I’m actually living it. It’s a proud moment for me, my family, and my teammates, and it reflects all the hard work we’ve put in throughout the season.”

PNE WFC compete in the North West Women’s Regional League Division 1 North. Hadley represents her childhood club and pipped Manchester United duo Ella Toone and Celin Bizet to the award, as well as Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones. The 24-year-old works as an activities co-ordinator in a care home, away from the pitch.

The Golden Ball Award is in partnership with Mitre and goes back to the First Round Qualifiying stage in September. Hadley, who was a guest of the FA last weekend, walked out of the tunnel with the ball ahead of kick-off and placed it on its plinth. Chelsea went on to beat Man United 3-0 in the final.

As for PNE’s efforts in the competition, they made it through to the First Round Proper - where they were narrowly beaten 1-2 by Bradford City. In the three qualifying rounds prior, Preston beat Hartlepool Pools 5-0, Maghull Youth 6-0 and Clitheroe Wolves a whopping 14-0.

