Louis Moult thinks it might be a good time for Preston North End to play Brentford

Louis Moult thinks Preston might be catching Brentford at just the right time when they visit Deepdale on Wednesday night.

The Bees head to Lancashire for their second game under new head coach Thomas Frank having lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Louis Moult celebrates his goal against Hull

While there is a degree of continuity with the Dane having been part of Dean Smith’s backroom staff Moult believes there will be a settling in period - something North End could take advantage of.

“The manager was already part of the coaching staff so I don’t think things will change a great deal,” said the striker, pushing for a start after his 93rd-minute equaliser at Hull.

“I’ve been in the situation a few times where the manager has changed.

“It can be difficult, especially if the manager was liked and they were doing well, which they were.

“It’s probably a good time to play them from our perspective.

“Hopefully they’re a bit unsure, they might have changed one or two things tactically and in terms of personnel.”

The 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium made it three games unbeaten for PNE and moved them out of the relegation zone.

Moult is pleased the games keep coming with Rotherham following Brentford at Deepdale this week.

“It’s been a little bit stop-start because of the international breaks so it’s nice for them to come thick and fast,” he said.

“When you’ve gone three games unbeaten, we’re on a good run and we need to maintain that run so it’s good, especially with them both being at home.

“We’re looking forward to it.”