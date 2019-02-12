Finney scores against Italy in Turin

Looking back on Sir Tom Finney's glittering Preston North End and England career five years on from his death

Today marks five years since the death of Preston North End and England legend Sir Tom Finney.

In our gallery below we take a look back at the life and times of the Lilywhites' greatest ever player.

Sir Tom Finney, to the left of Alf Ramsey, meets Lord Alexander on April 18 1953

1. On duty

Finney in action during a training session circa 1948

2. Staying sharp

Finney with members of the England football team at Highbury before the start of a series of international matches
Sir Tom smiles as he holds his trophy April 29, 1954 in London after being elected the Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association

4. The best

