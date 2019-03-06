Look back at memorable Preston North End visits to Blackburn Rovers from down the years Preston North End head to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime for the latest Lancashire derby between the two local rivals. We've gone through the archives to look at some of PNE's past visits to East Lancashire. 1. 1970s cup action Preston, in a red and Black away strip, on the attack in a League Cup tie at Blackburn in August 1975 JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Alex Bruce nets the winner Alex Bruce scores Preston's winner at Ewood Park in Match 1979 JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. In the snow at Ewood Park on Boxing Day 1980 Preston test the Blackburn defence in a goalless draw on Boxing Day 1980 JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Heads up PNE centre-half Mick Baxter goes up for a header at Ewood Park on Boxing Day 1980 as Howard Kendall guards the post JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4