Aiden McGeady scores Preston's late equaliser at Blackburn in 2017

Look back at memorable Preston North End visits to Blackburn Rovers from down the years

Preston North End head to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime for the latest Lancashire derby between the two local rivals.

We've gone through the archives to look at some of PNE's past visits to East Lancashire.

Preston, in a red and Black away strip, on the attack in a League Cup tie at Blackburn in August 1975

1. 1970s cup action

Preston, in a red and Black away strip, on the attack in a League Cup tie at Blackburn in August 1975
JPI Media
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Alex Bruce scores Preston's winner at Ewood Park in Match 1979

2. Alex Bruce nets the winner

Alex Bruce scores Preston's winner at Ewood Park in Match 1979
JPI Media
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Preston test the Blackburn defence in a goalless draw on Boxing Day 1980

3. In the snow at Ewood Park on Boxing Day 1980

Preston test the Blackburn defence in a goalless draw on Boxing Day 1980
JPI Media
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
PNE centre-half Mick Baxter goes up for a header at Ewood Park on Boxing Day 1980 as Howard Kendall guards the post

4. Heads up

PNE centre-half Mick Baxter goes up for a header at Ewood Park on Boxing Day 1980 as Howard Kendall guards the post
JPI Media
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4