Liverpool grant Preston North End permission to play Sepp van den Berg in the Carabao Cup

The 19-year-old defender is on a season's loan at PNE from the Reds.

While in the league loan players cannot face their parent club, they can do so in the Carabao Cup with permission.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders revealed van den Berg was being allowed to play during a pre-match press conference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sepp van den Berg

Lijnders said: "Yes, of course he should play.

"It's like, if you want to be a chef, you need to spent a lot of time in the kitchen.

"So what would our message be if we sent our players on loan to get good games and then there's a good game coming and not letting them play?

"It's exactly wehat we need, a young centre-half who is playing in a different position but is fighting in the Championship.

"If you can come out of that league you will be ready for a lot.

"We can't wait to see him in pre-season next year."

Van den Berg first joined PNE on loan in February, as part of the deal which took Ben Davies to Anfield.

The Dutch teenager returned in July on loan for the full 2021/22 campaign.

He's made 17 appearances in league and cup this season, having played 16 games in the second-half of 2020/21.