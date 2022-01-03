LIVE: Stoke City vs Preston North End

Preston North End finally get back into action as they travel to Stoke City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.

By Tom Sandells
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 1:26 pm
Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!

LIVE: Stoke City vs PNE

Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 15:00

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 15:00

Kick off!

PNE get the game underway at Stoke!

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 15:00

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 15:00

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:58

Here come the teams

Both sets of players are out from the tunnel, a sell out away end in good voice and kick off just minutes away! PNE are back!

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:07

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:06

Two changes

PNE make two changes from their 2-1 win over Barnsley, Brad Potts and Ched Evans come into the side in favour of Ali McCann and Sean Maguire.

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:04

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:04

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:02

Team News

PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, Potts, Johnson, Earl, Riis, Evans.

PNE Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, McCann, Sinclair, Maguire.

Monday, 03 January, 2022, 13:51

History on their side

PNE have lost just one of their last eight away league games against Stoke City, losing 3-1 in the 2007/08 season.

Stoke City