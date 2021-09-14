LIVE: Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Connor Wickham will use the next four months to try and earn a longer contract with Preston North End.

The 28-year-old striker put pen to paper on a short-term deal on Monday, one which ties him to Deepdale until January 13.

It is a deal which is very much a ‘prove yourself’ type, with it being one which suits both North End and player.

Wickham now has some short term security while having the chance to impress further.

PNE get an experienced player well within the wage structure and can see how he trains and plays until the new year.

Wickham, who has moved for fees of £9m and £8m in his career, starting training with Frankie McAvoy’s squad last month.

He was a free agent having been released by Crystal Palace in June.