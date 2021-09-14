LIVE: Sheffield United vs Preston North End
PReston North End have the daunting task of travelling to Bramall Lane this evening to face Sheffield United.
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 18:40
The last time these two sides met in the league the Blades did the double over North End.
United won promotion in the 18/19 season and are looking for three in a row for the first time since 2012.
Connor Wickham will work to earn a longer stay at Deepdale
Connor Wickham will use the next four months to try and earn a longer contract with Preston North End.
The 28-year-old striker put pen to paper on a short-term deal on Monday, one which ties him to Deepdale until January 13.
It is a deal which is very much a ‘prove yourself’ type, with it being one which suits both North End and player.
Wickham now has some short term security while having the chance to impress further.
PNE get an experienced player well within the wage structure and can see how he trains and plays until the new year.
Wickham, who has moved for fees of £9m and £8m in his career, starting training with Frankie McAvoy’s squad last month.
He was a free agent having been released by Crystal Palace in June.
