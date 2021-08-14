Live: Reading v Preston North End

Preston North End have their first Championship away day of the season, playing Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - the Madejski Stadium in old money.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:15 pm
Reading's Madejski Stadium

We'll have all the build-up and action from the game this afternoon. To refresh the page, press F5.

LIVE: Reading vs PNE

Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:55

FT: Reading 2 PNE 1

Two league games, two defeats for PNE

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:55

An even later chance......

Whiteman’s free-kick tipped behind by the keeper. And with that the final whistle blows.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:52

Last chance.....

DJ chips a free-kick to the far post where Potts volleys wildly over the bar

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:49

Close but no cigar

Sean Maguire’s cross finds Alan Browne at the far post but he heads into the side-netting.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:40

PNE sub

Maguire on for Greg Cunningham, Sinclair has gone to wing-back, with Maguire up front next to Potts.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:28

Goal for Reading. 2-1

Nice move from Reading, John Swift’s shot hitting the inside of the post, rolling along the line and in at the far post.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:20

PNE sub

First change of the afternoon for PNE as Brad Potts replaces Emil Riis

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:20

Goal for PNE!!!!!

Daniel Johnson scores from the penalty spot after Alan Browne’s shot had been handled by Morrison

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:09

Chance goes begging for Reading

Reading counter-attack and Azeez shoots wide under challenge from Liam Lindsay.

Reading