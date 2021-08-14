Live: Reading v Preston North End
Preston North End have their first Championship away day of the season, playing Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - the Madejski Stadium in old money.
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:55
FT: Reading 2 PNE 1
Two league games, two defeats for PNE
An even later chance......
Whiteman’s free-kick tipped behind by the keeper. And with that the final whistle blows.
Last chance.....
DJ chips a free-kick to the far post where Potts volleys wildly over the bar
Close but no cigar
Sean Maguire’s cross finds Alan Browne at the far post but he heads into the side-netting.
Maguire on for Greg Cunningham, Sinclair has gone to wing-back, with Maguire up front next to Potts.
Goal for Reading. 2-1
Nice move from Reading, John Swift’s shot hitting the inside of the post, rolling along the line and in at the far post.
First change of the afternoon for PNE as Brad Potts replaces Emil Riis
Goal for PNE!!!!!
Daniel Johnson scores from the penalty spot after Alan Browne’s shot had been handled by Morrison
Chance goes begging for Reading
Reading counter-attack and Azeez shoots wide under challenge from Liam Lindsay.