LIVE: QPR vs Preston North End

Preston North End are open minded about filling the spare place in their squad if Connor Wickham is taken out of it following surgery to repair a damaged hamstring.

Wickham, 28, is starting the long road to recovery after going under the knife this week.

There is a big question mark against him being fit before his PNE contracts ends in mid January.

So it could well be that representation is made to the EFL for Wickham to be removed from the 25-man senior squad.

North End head coach Frankie McAvoy told the Lancashire Post: “If his recovery is going to take longer than the time Connor is here, I will probably look to add to the squad.

“It’s something we’ve been speaking about.

“We have Joe Rafferty, Jamie Thomas and Josh Harrop here who aren’t in the squad at the moment.”