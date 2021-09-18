LIVE: Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion

Driving Emil Riis on during Preston North End’s midweek draw at Sheffield United was a family reunion.

The Danish striker was desperate to play well so that he would keep his place for today’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Flying in from Denmark for the game are Riis’ parents who have yet to see their son play live for PNE.

They follow the action back home on stream but will this afternoon get a chance to watch him from close quarters.

Riis left it late to find the net against Sheffield United, firing home a 95th minute equaliser.

A couple of chances had gone begging earlier, notably when Daniel Johnson’s pass played him clear on goal but his shot clipped Blades keeper Robin Olsen and went over.

Riis said: “This is the first time that my mum and dad are coming over for a game.”