LIVE: Preston North End vs Swansea City
Preston North End host Swansea City as they look to get three wins in a week and back to back league victories in the Championship.
We'll have all the build up and action from Deepdale throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: PNE vs Swansea City
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 13:15
Frankie McAvoy will put friendship to one side with Swansea boss Russell Martin
Frankie McAvoy knows exactly who he’s dealing with this afternoon as his Preston North End side welcome Russell Martin’s Swansea City.
Martin played under the PNE boss at Norwich City when he was assistant to Alex Neil.
They oversaw a turnaround at Carrow Road which shot the Canaries into the Premier League via the play-offs.
Martin, a former full back who spent nine years at Norwich, is still in contact with McAvoy.
It’s no surprise to McAvoy that the 35-year-old went into coaching after the end of his playing career but the friendship will be put to one side for 90 minutes this weekend.
He said: “There was never any shadow of a doubt about him becoming a coach, he was a leader, he was a captain.
“He was our captain when we won the play-offs to get to the Premier League.
“He’s an excellent role model, he was an excellent leader on and off the pitch.
“He always had the ingredients to become a top coach.”
Read the full story here.