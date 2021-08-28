LIVE: Preston North End vs Swansea City

Frankie McAvoy knows exactly who he’s dealing with this afternoon as his Preston North End side welcome Russell Martin’s Swansea City.

Martin played under the PNE boss at Norwich City when he was assistant to Alex Neil.

They oversaw a turnaround at Carrow Road which shot the Canaries into the Premier League via the play-offs.

Martin, a former full back who spent nine years at Norwich, is still in contact with McAvoy.

It’s no surprise to McAvoy that the 35-year-old went into coaching after the end of his playing career but the friendship will be put to one side for 90 minutes this weekend.

He said: “There was never any shadow of a doubt about him becoming a coach, he was a leader, he was a captain.

“He was our captain when we won the play-offs to get to the Premier League.

“He’s an excellent role model, he was an excellent leader on and off the pitch.

“He always had the ingredients to become a top coach.”