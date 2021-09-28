LIVE: Preston North End vs Stoke City

Frankie McAvoy has his eye on three points tonight as draw specialists Preston North End host Stoke at Deepdale.

McAvoy has a positive view of the run of four successive draws in the league which helps form PNE’s eight-game unbeaten sequence.

But turning the single points into three will help get them moving up the table.

North End head coach McAvoy said: “It’s four draws now, three of them away.

“If you spread that over a bit of time you can say that is not too bad – winning at home and drawing away is a good recipe to have.

“At the moment it is four games we haven’t won if you take a pessimistic view.”