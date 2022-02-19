LIVE: Preston North End vs Reading
Preston North End host Reading the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page so you don't miss a thing.
Goal Reading. 0-2.
Lucas Joao makes it 2-0 beating Patrick Bauer all ends up before finding the top corner.
North End getting into the game
North End have worked their way into the game and are starting to find patterns that trouble Reading though they have not created a chance to test Karl Hein.
Goal Reading. 0-1.
Lucas Joao gives the visitors the lead at the third attempt, all efforts from close range but Joao eventually gets the ball into the back of the net.
Kick off!
Reading get the game underway!
Here come the teams!
Both sides make their way onto the pitch, kick off just moments away!
Warm ups all finished
Both sides are back in the dressing rooms, taking care of final preparations befor ethe game, with kick off less than 10 minutes away.
No problems at Deepdale
Patrick Bauer having none of it
It may be freezing and snowy at Deepdale, although it is now sunny in PR1, but Patrick Bauer is just in t shirt and shorts. Rather him than me in the press box!
Big opportunity for Sinclair
Scott Sinclair comes in for only his second start under Ryan Lowe, having been taken off early against Sheffield United due to a red card.
He will have to play at wing back today but it is a role hes played before.