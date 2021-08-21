LIVE: Preston North End vs Peterborough United
Preston North End continue their search for their first Championship win of the season as they face newboys Peterborough United.
We'll have all the build up and action from Deepdale to make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
A big day for PNE
With increasing unhappiness around the club, a win today is a must.
Not least because PNE have yet to pick up any points, but because they need to get the fans back onside and united again.
Tom Sandells’ Preston North End Press View: Thin line between criticism and abuse
The mood around Preston North End at the moment quite simply isn’t enjoyable.
Fans are not happy, on multiple fronts.
It’s leading to protests being planned and fairly public disagreements with the club captain.
What is going on?
Many believe that North End will be in a relegation scrap this season.
They also think that more money should be invested, or they’re unhappy with how it has been in the past.
Their concerns are not unfounded, PNE are yet to pick a point this season so suggesting they will struggle as the campaign goes on is not outlandish.
