LIVE: Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest
Preston North End are quickly back into Championship action as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Deepdale.
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 20:06
Just over!
Whiteman’s corner is whipped in from the left, Hughes heads at goal and it bounces before being tipped over the bar but a goal kick is given.
Evans goes close!
Evans dispossesses Colback and looks to fire the ball into the top corner but it goes whistling over the bar.
Penalty shouts
Keinan Davis goes down in the area under a supposed tackle from van den Berg and the referee gives nothing.
Kick off!
PNE are underway against Nottingham Forest!
Closing in on kick off
Both sides have finished their preparations and have headed back down the tunnel, kick off is just 10 mintues away.
Two changes for PNE
Ryan Lowe has made two changes from the side that was beaten 3-2 by Reading on Saturday, Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans come in for Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis.
Here’s how the visitors line up...
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Hughes, Evans, Archer.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Ledson, Riis, Sinclair.
Midweek success
Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their four midweek games this season, drawing two and winning two.
Cooper has their number
Steve Cooper has lost just one of his five games against PNE, winning three and drawing one.