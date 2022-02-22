LIVE: Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest

Preston North End are quickly back into Championship action as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:34 pm

We'll have all the action and build up throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.

PNE's Deepdale home.

Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 20:06

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 20:06

Just over!

Whiteman’s corner is whipped in from the left, Hughes heads at goal and it bounces before being tipped over the bar but a goal kick is given.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 20:01

Evans goes close!

Evans dispossesses Colback and looks to fire the ball into the top corner but it goes whistling over the bar.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 19:57

Penalty shouts

Keinan Davis goes down in the area under a supposed tackle from van den Berg and the referee gives nothing.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 19:47

Kick off!

PNE are underway against Nottingham Forest!

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 19:33

Closing in on kick off

Both sides have finished their preparations and have headed back down the tunnel, kick off is just 10 mintues away.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 18:56

Two changes for PNE

Ryan Lowe has made two changes from the side that was beaten 3-2 by Reading on Saturday, Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans come in for Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 18:49

Here’s how the visitors line up...

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 18:48

Team News

PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Hughes, Evans, Archer.

PNE Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Ledson, Riis, Sinclair.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 18:23

Midweek success

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their four midweek games this season, drawing two and winning two.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 18:20

Cooper has their number

Steve Cooper has lost just one of his five games against PNE, winning three and drawing one.

