LIVE: Preston North End vs Hull City

Preston North End vs Hull City

Football is back as Preston North End host Hull City in their season opener in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:19 pm
Preston North End's Deedale Stadium.

We'll have the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!

LIVE: PNE vs Hull City

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:15

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:15

PNE sub: Rudd is replaced by Iversen

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:12

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:09

GOAL PNE! 1-0!

Emil Riis opens the scoring!

Alan Browne finds space in midfield and releases Tom Barkhuizen, his low cross is perfect for Riis at the far post to tap home!

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:04

Rudd down injured

Declan Rudd puts his head in where it hurts as the ball doesn’t quite reach his area, he’s currently receiving treatment.

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:02

Kick off!

Football is back! And so are wifi issues...

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:50

The return of PNE fans

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:47

The fan park was in good spirit

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:09

Today’s full team sheet

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:08

The reason for a couple of absences

Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:03

Team News

PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Storey,Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, Ledson, Browne, Cunningham, Riis, Evans.

PNE Subs: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Johnson, Thomas, Rodwell-Grant, Potts.

