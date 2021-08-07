LIVE: Preston North End vs Hull City
Football is back as Preston North End host Hull City in their season opener in the Championship.
We'll have the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: PNE vs Hull City
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 15:15
PNE sub: Rudd is replaced by Iversen
GOAL PNE! 1-0!
Emil Riis opens the scoring!
Alan Browne finds space in midfield and releases Tom Barkhuizen, his low cross is perfect for Riis at the far post to tap home!
Rudd down injured
Declan Rudd puts his head in where it hurts as the ball doesn’t quite reach his area, he’s currently receiving treatment.
Kick off!
Football is back! And so are wifi issues...
The return of PNE fans
The fan park was in good spirit
Today’s full team sheet
The reason for a couple of absences
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Storey,Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, Ledson, Browne, Cunningham, Riis, Evans.
PNE Subs: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Johnson, Thomas, Rodwell-Grant, Potts.