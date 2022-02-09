LIVE: Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Preston North End return to Deepdale for their Championship clash with Huddersfield Town, kick off at 7:45pm.
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 20:07
Huddersfield free kick
Whiteman is adjudged to have seen O’Brien to the ground around 25 yards out, left of centre.
Duane Holmes’ effort is safely in the Town End.
PNE pushing
More pressure from the home side sees Ben Whiteman try his luck from distance but after a deflection off a defender it hits Cunningham and comes away.
Ward has a go
Ward strikes on the volley from the edge of the box but it’s wide of the mark.
Great move
A lovely PNE move ends in nought but it started off with North End in control of possession, looking wide with a bit of help from a clever flick from Alan Browne and a low cross from Potts to the onrushing Evans.
The striker’s shot was blocked by a defender but it’s breathed some life into the Lilywhites.
Kick off!
Huddersfield get the game underway at Deepdale!
Warm ups completed
Both sides have finished their warm ups and are back in the tunnel ready for kick off, which is just 10 minutes away.
Skipper enjoys playing against the Terriers
Alan Browne has scored in four of his last six games against the Terriers, with two in his last three.
Huddersfield’s XI
Two changes
Ryan Lowe makes two changes to the North End side that beat Hull City, Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans come in for Ali McCann and Emil Riis.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne Johnson, Cunningham, Archer, Evans.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Earl, Lindsay, Ledson, Sinclair, McCann, Riis.