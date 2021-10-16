LIVE: Preston North End vs Derby County
Preston North End host Derby County in the Championship upon their return from the international break on what will be an emotional day at Deepdale.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 13:43
Found form eventually
North End have won back to back league games against Derby, having gone 14 games without a win against the Rams prior.
They have not won three in a row since 2003.
A man on the move
Conor Ripley has joined Salford City on an emergency loan deal, joining the Ammies for the next week.
An emotional day
It will be an emotional day for all at Deepdale this afternoon as they remember owner Trevor Hemmings.
Hemmings, 86, died on Monday and this afternoon’s game will be used to remember his time in ownership of the club.
All proceeds from ticket sales today, priced down to just £5 will go to charities supported by Hemmings.
Bumper Deepdale crowd will honour the memory of Trevor Hemmings
Preston North End fans will turn out in force to honour Trevor Hemmings at Deepdale this afternoon.
A bumper crowd will be at the ground for the the Championship clash with Derby County, with PNE having cut ticket prices to just £5 - all gate receipts will be donated to charities which PNE's owner supported.
Mr Hemmings died on Monday evening in the Isle of Man, aged 86, and leaves behind a huge legacy at North End, in the horse racing world and with the charities which were so close to his heart.
At close of business on Friday evening, only around 2,000 seats were left in the home areas of Deepdale, with sales continuing on Saturday until before kick-off.
Players will wear black arms and whoever captains North End will lead the teams out carrying a flat cap - Mr Hemmings favourite headwear - and lay it in the centre circle.
A minute's applause will take place before kick-off.
North End have received permission from the EFL to have green and yellow corner flags, Hemmings' racing colours.
