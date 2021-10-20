LIVE: Preston North End vs Coventry City
Preston North End host Coventry City in the Championship, kick off at 7:45pm.
North End will be hoping for a much needed win and we will have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't muss a thing.
LIVE: PNE vs Coventry
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 19:00
A huge achievement for the skipper
Alan Browne makes his 300th appearance for PNE tonight, which elevates him to 27th in the all-time North End appearance list.
High five?
PNE have kept four clean sheets in a row on Wednesday nights, since a 2-0 loss to Millwall in October last year.
Two changes
Frankie McAvoy has opted for two changes tonight, Scott Sinclair and Ben Whiteman coming in for Tom Barkhuizen and Ryan Ledson - maintaining the 3-5-2.
Coventry’s XI
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Browne, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Riis, Sinclair.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Lindsay, Cunningham, Ledson, Potts, Barkhuizen, Murphy.
Coventry aiming for history
Coventry City have never won a league game at Deepdale, they have drawn seven and lost 12.
A run to continue?
PNE have won their last four league games against Coventry, without conceding.
They are also unbeaten in their last 15 league games against the Sky Blues.
No need to switch system for Coventry’s visit
Frankie McAvoy says he will always be open to a change of formation but has questioned whether Preston North End’s clash with Coventry tonight is the right time to do that.
The PNE head coach has started with a 3-5-2 in 22 of his 23 matches in charge, the exception being the first against Norwich in April.
Last Saturday against Derby, McAvoy switched to a 4-2-3-1 for the latter stages.
The Scot did question, with a degree of hindsight, whether he might have been better starting with a back four as it nullified Derby’s approach.
However, McAvoy feels the 3-5-2 might still be better suited for Coventry’s visit to Deepdale (7.45pm).
McAvoy said: “There have been a few times when we’ve changed to a back four and had our fingers burnt.
“I felt with hindsight on Saturday that maybe we could have started that way.”
