LIVE: Preston North End vs Cardiff City
Preston North End return to action as they welcome Cardiff City to Deepdale in the Championship, 3pm.
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 15:18
Flint heads just wide
A cross is whipped in from the left and Flint is up to head at goal but it is jut wide of the far post.
Barkhuizen shot blocked
North End work it well down the right side, Barkhuizen feeds it into Maguire’s feet and Irishman rolls it back to him, the winger lets off a fierce strike on his left foot but it’s blocked away.
GOAL PNE! 1-0!
Sean Maguire opens the scoring!
The corner is swung in from the right, flicked on at the near post and the Irishman is there to direct it home!
PNE corner
A fast start from the Lilywhites, Riis is played in behind and seems caught in two minds as he turns back.
He lays it back to McCann on the edge of the box and his effort is deflected wide.
The set piece is swung in and eventually volleyed at goal by Browne but it’s deflected behind again.
Kick off!
We’re underway at Deepdale!
The heavens have opened
It is absolutely thowing it down here at Deepdale, it almost looks foggy there is that much rain.
Worst run in 50 years
PNE have lost their last three against the Bluebirds, that is their worst run against the Welsh side since 1968-72, almost 50 years ago.
Cardiff going for their own hat trick
Cardiff have won in their last two visits to Deepdale and will be looking to make it three in a row this afternoon, their two wins previously is as many as their previous 15 trips.