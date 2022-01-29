LIVE: Preston North End vs Bristol City

Preston North End are in Championship action again as they welcome Bristol City to Deepdale, 3pm.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 29th January 2022, 1:20 pm
Preston North End's Deepdale home.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page so you don't miss a thing!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LIVE: PNE vs Bristol City

Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:13

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:13

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:07

One change

PNE make one change this afternoon, Ched Evans drops to the bench with Cameron Archer coming in from the off.

Sean Maguire drops out of the squad, after picking up an ankle injury in the week, with Josh Earl returning from injury to be in the squad.

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:06

Bristol City’s XI

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:02

Team News

PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Ledson, Cunningham, Riis, Archer.

PNE Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Sinclair, Evans.

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:54

More of the same please

After an excellent win over West Brom in midweek, PNE are looking to make it two from two this week.

A repeat performance should secure the points for the Lilywhites.

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:44

All aboard...

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:39

A man to stop

Andreas Weimann has been involved in half of Bristol City’s goals in the league this season, scoring 14 and assisting four of the Robins 36 this campaign.

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:27

One in 17

PNE have lost one in their last 17 league matches agaisnt Bristol City, winning nine.

Their defeat came in January last year, a 2-0 loss.

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:17

Clean sheets are foundation for success

Ryan Ledson says Preston North End’s first clean sheet in nearly three months was one of the many positives to take from the midweek victory at West Bromwich Albion.

A lot of the focus went on the other end of the pitch as Emil Riis and debutant Cameron Archer found the net in the 2-0 win.

North End kept the back door shut against the Baggies’ talented front three – in fact the hosts did not muster an effort on target.

Not since the 2-0 win over Luton on October 30 had PNE kept it clean at the back.

Twelve games were played in which they conceded before Wednesday’s shut-out.

It is something they will be looking to repeat against Bristol City at Deepdale this afternoon (3pm).

Midfielder Ledson told the Lancashire Post: “The big one from midweek was the clean sheet, we haven’t had enough of them this season – this was the first since October.”

Read the full story here.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Bristol CityDeepdale