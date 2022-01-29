LIVE: Preston North End vs Bristol City
Preston North End are in Championship action again as they welcome Bristol City to Deepdale, 3pm.
LIVE: PNE vs Bristol City
One change
PNE make one change this afternoon, Ched Evans drops to the bench with Cameron Archer coming in from the off.
Sean Maguire drops out of the squad, after picking up an ankle injury in the week, with Josh Earl returning from injury to be in the squad.
Bristol City’s XI
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Ledson, Cunningham, Riis, Archer.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Sinclair, Evans.
More of the same please
After an excellent win over West Brom in midweek, PNE are looking to make it two from two this week.
A repeat performance should secure the points for the Lilywhites.
A man to stop
Andreas Weimann has been involved in half of Bristol City’s goals in the league this season, scoring 14 and assisting four of the Robins 36 this campaign.
One in 17
PNE have lost one in their last 17 league matches agaisnt Bristol City, winning nine.
Their defeat came in January last year, a 2-0 loss.
Clean sheets are foundation for success
Ryan Ledson says Preston North End’s first clean sheet in nearly three months was one of the many positives to take from the midweek victory at West Bromwich Albion.
A lot of the focus went on the other end of the pitch as Emil Riis and debutant Cameron Archer found the net in the 2-0 win.
North End kept the back door shut against the Baggies’ talented front three – in fact the hosts did not muster an effort on target.
Not since the 2-0 win over Luton on October 30 had PNE kept it clean at the back.
Twelve games were played in which they conceded before Wednesday’s shut-out.
It is something they will be looking to repeat against Bristol City at Deepdale this afternoon (3pm).
Midfielder Ledson told the Lancashire Post: “The big one from midweek was the clean sheet, we haven’t had enough of them this season – this was the first since October.”
