LIVE: Preston North End vs Bristol City

Ryan Ledson says Preston North End’s first clean sheet in nearly three months was one of the many positives to take from the midweek victory at West Bromwich Albion.

A lot of the focus went on the other end of the pitch as Emil Riis and debutant Cameron Archer found the net in the 2-0 win.

North End kept the back door shut against the Baggies’ talented front three – in fact the hosts did not muster an effort on target.

Not since the 2-0 win over Luton on October 30 had PNE kept it clean at the back.

Twelve games were played in which they conceded before Wednesday’s shut-out.

It is something they will be looking to repeat against Bristol City at Deepdale this afternoon (3pm).

Midfielder Ledson told the Lancashire Post: “The big one from midweek was the clean sheet, we haven’t had enough of them this season – this was the first since October.”