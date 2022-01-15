LIVE: Preston North End vs Birmingham City
Preston North End are back in action at Deepdale as they welcome Birmingham City to Lancashire.
A chance for three in a row
Ryan Lowe has won his first two league games in charge of PNE, he has the chance to win his third today and would be the first to do so since Gary Peters in 1994.
History on their side
PNE have lost only two of their last 16 games against Birmingham City, they have won nine and drawn five - having also drawn 0-0 earlier this season.
Ryan Lowe explains changes to his backroom team
Ryan Lowe felt Preston North End’s coaching staff was a little ‘overcrowded’ hence the decision to let two coaches leave recently.
Steve Thompson and Jack Cudworth left the Lilywhites last week having held the roles of first-team coach and first-team development coach respectively.
PNE boss Lowe now leads a ‘core’ of first-team coaching staff which contains Mike Marsh, Paul Gallagher and Mike Pollitt.
Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “Thommo had a few personal things going on in his life which will remain private and confidential.
“I brought Marshy in while Gally and Polly were in, they are the main ones on the coaching staff.
“We’ve got the analysts, the fitness team and physios.
“Jack Cudworth, a lovely lad, was a development coach here having been a goalkeeper coach before that.
“We have moved the young lads he was working with back to the academy and they will be called up when needed.”
