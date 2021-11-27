Live: Preston North End v Fulham

Emil Riis put trust in his left foot to fire Preston North End to victory over Middlesbrough in midweek.

The Danish striker got PNE’s winner in the closing stages of the clash at the Riverside Stadium.

Admittedly it was a smash-and-grab job, North End only coming to life as an attacking force late on.

Ched Evans headed them level before Riis made it 2-1 with eight minutes left.

It took his tally for the season to 12 goals, many of them having come from his right boot.

So perhaps it showed Riis’ growing confidence that he trusted his left foot to do the business on Teesside.

Riis told the Lancashire Post: “I thought at first I was going to shoot with my right but Bamba came across quickly to try and make up for his mistake.

“I’m confident with my left foot so I came back on to it and took the shot.

“Seeing it hit the net was a nice moment and for it to be the winner was a big moment.”