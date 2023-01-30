News you can trust since 1886
LIVE - Preston North End transfer deadline day updates and rumours

The winter transfer window closes this evening, at 11pm, meaning that clubs up and down the country will be looking to get deals done throughout the day.

By Tom Sandells
56 minutes ago

How teams get on in the final hours of the transfer window could shape the rest of their season, and with PNE just two points off the play-off places, they are no different.

North End have brought in two so far this month, and could be in for one more.

We will have everything that develops today below – all the rumours, developments and confirmed news.

PNE's Deepdale stadium

LIVE: Preston North End deadline day updates

Here we go!

We’re into the final day of the January transfer window and PNE have not categorically counted themselves out of being active today, so we live in hope.

North End are after a forward players, be it an attacking midfielder, wide player or someone to play off the strikers, but will a move materialise?

