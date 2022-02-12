LIVE: Peterborough United vs Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Peterborough United for a Championship clash, kick off at 3pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 15:06
Off the bar!
Andrew Hughes’ cross from the left bounces off the top of the bar and away.
Kick off!
Peterborough get the game underway!
Warm ups completed
Both sides are back in the dressing rooms to do their final preparations, kick off just over 10 minutes away.
Peterborough’s XI
Two changes
Ryan Lowe makes two changes to the side that drew with Huddersfield in midweek, Riis and Earl come in for Evans and Cunningham.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Earl, Archer, Riis.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, McCann, Sinclair, Evans.
Team news on the way...
Decisions to be made this afternoon for Ryan Lowe, Josh Earl will likely come in for Greg Cunningham but could there also be a change up top?
High five?
PNE have won their last four games against Peterborough, winning 1-0 at Deepdale earlier on in the season.
Passing stats and clean sheets will encourage Ryan Lowe
A big part of Ryan Lowe’s approach to games involves playing out from the back and building play up the field.
It is something which the Preston North End defence have taken on board over the nine weeks of Lowe’s tenure and the statistics were there from the Huddersfield game in midweek to back that up.
The three central defenders had some decent passing accuracy stats on Wednesday night at Deepdale.
You could argue they didn’t come under the same amount of pressure when on the ball as their midfield colleagues would have done.
However, the statistics are a sign that Lowe has got his message across to the players at the back.
Patrick Bauer was the most accurate passer in the North End team against the Terriers, with an 88.2% pass accuracy – the German made 51 passes on the night.
Andrew Hughes had a passing accuracy rate of 85.5%, making 62 passes.
