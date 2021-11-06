LIVE: Nottingham Forest vs Preston North End

Preston North End look to end well before the international break as they travel to Nottingham Forest.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:38 pm
Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.Pres

LIVE: Forest vs PNE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:05

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:05

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:04

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:04

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:00

Kick off!

PNE get the game underway!

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:49

Both sides have finished their warm ups...

Both sides are back in the tunnel doing their final preparations but there will also be a moment of rememberance prior to kick off.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:41

A sell out on the way

The PNE end will be sold out this afternoon, as over 2,000 Lilywhites descend on Nottingham.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:28

Grabban in form

Lewis Grabban has so far this season contributed to as many goals in just 15 league games as he did in 28 in the last campaign.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:06

Forest’s XI

Nottingham Forest