LIVE: Middlesbrough vs Preston North End

Preston North End make the trip to the North East in the Championship to face Middlesbrough, kick off at 7:45pm.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:26 pm
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!

LIVE: Middlesbrough vs PNE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:56

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:56

PNE sub

Maguire is replaced by Evans.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:55

Boro sub

Watmore is replaced by Hernandez.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:54

Jones’ effort over

Crooks gets down the right wing and his cut back to Jones is steered over the crossbar.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:53

Off the bar!

Peltier checks inside from the left, lets fly and the ball clips van den Berg’s shoulder before Iversen gets a hand to it to tip it onto the woodwork!

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:48

Off we go!

Middlesbrough get the second half underway!

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:41

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:34

Half Time: Middlesbrough 0-0 PNE

North End go into the break a goal behind thanks to Paddy McNair’s header.

The Lilywhites had a couple of half chances but failed to test Luke Daniels in the Boro goal during the opening 45.

The hosts took the lead from a corner, Paddy McNair crashing a header in off the crossbar.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:34

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:32

Two more minutes added on

There will be two more minutes added onto the end of the first half.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:31

Watmore shot saved

Iversen does well to palm over a bending effort from Duncan Watmore from the edge of the box.

