LIVE: Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Preston North End make the trip to the North East in the Championship to face Middlesbrough, kick off at 7:45pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: Middlesbrough vs PNE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:56
Maguire is replaced by Evans.
Watmore is replaced by Hernandez.
Jones’ effort over
Crooks gets down the right wing and his cut back to Jones is steered over the crossbar.
Off the bar!
Peltier checks inside from the left, lets fly and the ball clips van den Berg’s shoulder before Iversen gets a hand to it to tip it onto the woodwork!
Off we go!
Middlesbrough get the second half underway!
Half Time: Middlesbrough 0-0 PNE
North End go into the break a goal behind thanks to Paddy McNair’s header.
The Lilywhites had a couple of half chances but failed to test Luke Daniels in the Boro goal during the opening 45.
The hosts took the lead from a corner, Paddy McNair crashing a header in off the crossbar.
Two more minutes added on
There will be two more minutes added onto the end of the first half.
Watmore shot saved
Iversen does well to palm over a bending effort from Duncan Watmore from the edge of the box.