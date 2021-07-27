LiveLIVE: Manchester City vs Preston North End

Preston North End travel to the Academy Stadium for their first of two high profile friendlies this week against Manchester clubs, with Manchester City first up.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 5:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 5:54 pm
Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LIVE: Man City vs PNE

Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 18:04

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 18:04

Team News

PNE Starting XI: PNE: Ripley, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Potts, Earl, Barkhuizen, Evans.

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 17:52

Two footballing greats

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 17:49

Just Man City, no big deal...

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 17:47

The start of a big week...

Pep Guardiola’s men are the first test for PNE this week, before Wigan Athletic and Manchester United later on in the week,

Tests don’t come much tougher than the reigning Premier League champions and Champions League runners up, but they’ve never played Ryan Ledson...

Home
Page 1 of 1
Manchester CityManchester