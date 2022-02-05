LIVE: Hull City vs Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Hull City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
Half Time: Hull City 0-0 PNE
The two sides go into the break level.
Hull had the better of the game early on and had PNE camped in their own half, Tom Eaves having their best chance of the half. His close range header saved by an outstretched leg of Daniel Iversen.
PNE came into the game after around 15 minutes and would have the better of the chances before the break. Andrew Hughes and Cameron Archer both hit the woodwork as well as causing some chaos in the Hull box but they could not find a goal.
One more minute added on
There will be one more minute added onto the end of the first half.
Off the post!
Archer lets go from 20 yards out and it’s off the bottom of the post.
Archer shot saved
Cameron Archer gets the ball to feet in the area, shifts onto his left foot making space for the shot and drives it low but it is saved.
Iversen saves again!
Lewis-Potter crosses into the centre for Tom Eaves who heads at goal from six yards out but Iversen spreads himself and saves.
PNE somehow don’t take the lead!
First Patrick Bauer heads across goal towards Archer, it comes out and ends up hitting the crossbar, with Riis trying to follow up and the Tigers scramble it away!
First PNE chance
Nice football from PNE leads to Alan Browne laying the ball into Brad Potts’ path who fires towards gola but it cannons off a Hull body and away.
Almost a big chance
Patrick Bauer looks to play Cameron Archer in behind but an excellent interception at the last prevents the striker bearing down on goal.
PNE under pressure
So far in this game it has been all Hull City, the Lilywhites cannot maintain possession and when the ball goes forward it comes straight back.
Big save from Iversen!
Hull send a corner to the far post, Bernard’s header towards goal comes off Bauer’s head and Iversen manages to claw it away from close range.