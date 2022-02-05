LIVE: Hull City vs Preston North End

Hull had the better of the game early on and had PNE camped in their own half, Tom Eaves having their best chance of the half. His close range header saved by an outstretched leg of Daniel Iversen.

PNE came into the game after around 15 minutes and would have the better of the chances before the break. Andrew Hughes and Cameron Archer both hit the woodwork as well as causing some chaos in the Hull box but they could not find a goal.