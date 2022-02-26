LIVE: Coventry City vs Preston North End

Coventry City are defying expectations this season as they look firmly in the hunt for the play-offs.

In only their second season in the Championship, since securing their last promotion to this level, the Sky Blues could end up with something to say about who gets promoted to the Premier League.

They were early pace-setters this season and have largely kept up with their impressive start.

They are currently ninth in the table but are just three points from being back in the play-off places and have won three of their last four games.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is under no illusions about the test that Coventry present to his side and is full of respect for Saturday’s hosts.

He said: “Coventry are in form, they are a good team, playing some good stuff.

“They score plenty of goals, they concede goals like a lot of teams do.”