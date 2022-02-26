LIVE: Coventry City vs Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Coventry City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to keep an eye on this page and keep checking back.
LIVE: Coventry City vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:04
Coventry’s XI
One change
Ryan Lowe makes one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest, Patrick Bauer drops out of the squad and Josh Earl starts, Bambo Diaby takes a place on the bench.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Earl, Evans, Archer.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Diaby, Ledson, McCann, Sinclair, Riis.
Hat trick of wins
PNE are looking to make it three wins in a row away at Coventry, for the first time.
Mark Robins won’t like playing PNE
Mark Robins won’t be looking forward to PNE if his history against the Lilywhites is anything to go by.
He has lost his last four games against North End, but was unbeaten in his first five.
Coventry City are defying expectations in the Championship this season as Preston North End arrive
Coventry City are defying expectations this season as they look firmly in the hunt for the play-offs.
In only their second season in the Championship, since securing their last promotion to this level, the Sky Blues could end up with something to say about who gets promoted to the Premier League.
They were early pace-setters this season and have largely kept up with their impressive start.
They are currently ninth in the table but are just three points from being back in the play-off places and have won three of their last four games.
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is under no illusions about the test that Coventry present to his side and is full of respect for Saturday’s hosts.
He said: “Coventry are in form, they are a good team, playing some good stuff.
“They score plenty of goals, they concede goals like a lot of teams do.”
Read the full story here.