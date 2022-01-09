LIVE: Cardiff City vs Preston North End
Preston North End make the trip to the Welsh capital in the third round of the FA Cup to face Cardiff City, kick off at 2pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
Colwill is replaced by Ryan Wintle.
Brown is replaced by Mark Harris.
Ng booked
Parry Ng is booked for a blatant push in the back of Ali McCann as he attacked the Cardiff box.
Emil Riis is replaced by Scott Sinclair.
GOAL PNE! 1-1!
Daniel Johnson does what Daniel Johnson does and he confidently steps up to slot the ball into the bottom corner!
Penalty PNE!
Ledson plays a good ball into the area for Maguire who uses his body cleverly to shield the ball as Morrison slid in and brought him down!
Off we go!
The second half is underway!
Half Time: Cardiff City 1-0 PNE
Cardiff take a slender lead into the break thanks to a good run and strike from Isaak Davies.
North End have not been at it in the opening 45 and have failed to retain possesion much or create a chance.
Isaak Davies put the hosts into the lead just before interval, van den Berg failing to cut out a pass before the forward went past Bauer with ease and his shot into the middle of the goal beat Iversen.
One more minute added on
There will be one more minute played at the end of the first half.
Goal Cardiff. 1-0.
Davies carries the ball inside from the left wing and lets fly low towards the centre of the net and it comes off the inside of Iversen’s heel and in.