LIVE Carabao Cup: Preston North End vs Liverpool
Preston North End face Liverpool at Deepdale in the Carabao Cup, kick off at 7:45pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: PNE vs Liverpool
Last updated: Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, 20:47
Off we go!
We’re underway for the second half!
Liverpool sub
Joel Matip is replaced by Nat Phillips.
Half Time: PNE 0-0 Liverpool
The two sides go in level, to rapturous applause from the home support.
North End had the better of the chances in the game, Brad Potts being played through on goal before seeing his shot saved by Adrian.
Sean Maguire also had a big opportunity, also seeing his shot saved by the Spaniard from just six yards out.
Oxlade-Chamberlain shot blocked
Oxlade-Chamberlain shows nice feet on the edge of the box to beat his man but his shot from range is blocked.
Huge chances!
North End get in down the right and choas ensues. First McCann squares the ball for Maguire six yards out but his effort is saved by a scrambling Adrian.
Ledson is in for the follow up but it is blocked on the line by a recovering defender but only as far as Brad Potts who blazes over from close range on the volley.
Potts through on goal!
Ali McCann plays a ball in behind the defence for a great run from deep by Brad Potts, he stays ahead of the onrushing Matip and forces a save from Adrian high to his left.
Ledson on the volley
Bakrhuizen hurls a long throw into the area and Potts keeps it alive on the edge of the box and Ledson’s first time volley is over the bar.
Barkhuizen fires over
Tom Barkhuizen receives the ball one on one with Joel Matip, he twists and turns and makes room for a shot on his left foot from outside the area but it doesn’t have any direction.
Wifi issues...
Bear with us on the updates tonight, the wifi is a little in and out...