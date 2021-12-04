LIVE: Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End
Preston North End make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers for a Lancashire Derby in the Championship, 3pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.
LIVE: Blackburn vs PNE
Over 4,000 braving the elements
There will be over 4,000 PNE fans in attendance this afternoon.
It is not quite the usual 7,000 that make the trip but they will make themselves known.
It is dark, raining and windy so all those that do attend deserve credit.
One change for Rovers
There has been just one change for the home side, Aynsley Pears coming in for Kaminski in goal.
Rovers’ line up...
Big changes
That is a muh changed PNE line up, Matt Olosunde comes in for his first appearance for the club from the off with the absentees the main talking points.
Patrick Bauer is only on the bench whilst Sepp van den Berg, Andrew Hughes and Tom Barkhuizen all miss out.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Olosunde, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Riis, Evans.
PNE Subs: Hudson, Bauer, Rafferty, Ledson, Johnson, Maguire, Sinclair.
Keeping it tight
Blackburn are looking for three clean sheets in a row for the first time since 2020, they have won three of their last four in the league and kept two clean sheets in their last two.
Choices to be made
Frankie McAvoy will have some decisions to make ahead of the derby today, Patrick Bauer should be fit this afternoon and Ched Evan may have forced his way into the side.
Whatever happens, his team selection will likely be scrutinised.
Form on their side
PNE have won six of their last nine league games against Blackburn, losing only one.
Connor Ripley likely to be heading for Preston North End exit door in January
Connor Ripley’s recent loan spell away from Preston North End looks set to land him a move away from Deepdale in the January transfer window.
The goalkeeper returned to PNE this week after spending six weeks on an emergency loan at Salford City.
Ripley, 28, made nine appearances for the Ammies and his game time there has not done him any harm.
It is understood that two clubs – in League One and League Two – have been in contact with North End about a January deal for Ripley.
Whether a permanent move or loan, it would take him to the end of his contract with the Lilywhites.
Ripley joined PNE from Middlesbrough in January 2019 but has pulled on the keeper’s jersey only 10 times.
