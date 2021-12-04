LIVE: Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Connor Ripley’s recent loan spell away from Preston North End looks set to land him a move away from Deepdale in the January transfer window.

The goalkeeper returned to PNE this week after spending six weeks on an emergency loan at Salford City.

Ripley, 28, made nine appearances for the Ammies and his game time there has not done him any harm.

It is understood that two clubs – in League One and League Two – have been in contact with North End about a January deal for Ripley.

Whether a permanent move or loan, it would take him to the end of his contract with the Lilywhites.

Ripley joined PNE from Middlesbrough in January 2019 but has pulled on the keeper’s jersey only 10 times.