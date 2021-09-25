:Live: Birmingham City v Preston North End
Preston North End face Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their unbeaten run.
Follow the action here, North End seeking a first away Championship victory of the season.
Press F5 to refresh the page.
LIVE: Birmingham vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:48
Half-time 0-0
Goalless here at the break. Frantic first 15 minutes but game settled down after that.
Yellow card
Pat Bauer booked for a foul on Hogan
Riis chance......
Sepp’s pass plays in Riis on the angle to the right of goal, his shot is blocked by the keeper’s legs.
Half a chance
Dean brought the ball out from the back for Birmingham, DJ chased and nicked the ball back, it broke to Riis but he’s tackled in the box.
First 25 gone, still 0-0
25 minutes gone, game settled down a bit after a frantic start saw chances at both ends.
An open start
Maguire takes a pass from Whiteman on the right hand side of the box and drills a low shot across goal but wide of the far post.
Well done Dan......
Daniel Iversen saves with his legs from Chong’s low shot after the Birmingham man had weaved into the box.
Another PNE chance
Riis’ pass plays in Earl in the box, his low shot is touched wide by the keeper
PNE go close
Close for PNE, keeper’s kick is charged down by Maguire and loops just over the bar and on to the top of the net.
Woodwork for Blues
Deeney’s diving header from Sanderson’s cross hits the angle of post and bar.