Live: AFC Bournemouth v Preston North End

Frankie McAvoy says Preston North End must embrace the challenge of facing unbeaten Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tonight.

The Lilywhites head coach doesn’t want any sort of fear factor attached to the trip to the south coast, the first of back-to-back away games for PNE with Nottingham Forest to come on Saturday.

North End need to sort their away form out, having taken only three points on the road this season – draws at Bristol City, Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

Getting something against Bournemouth will be a major challenge, the Cherries top of the Championship having won 11 and drawn four of their games to date.

McAvoy said: “We are going to play a side who 15 teams have had a go at trying to beat and haven’t done it.

“You just never know in the Championship, no matter where you are in the league, any team is capable of beating anyone on their day.”