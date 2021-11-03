Live: AFC Bournemouth v Preston North End
Preston North End have made the long trip to the south coast to face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Cherries are top of the Championship and unbeaten in their 15 league games this season, so PNE have a big task on their hands.
Follow all the action here on our live blog. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
LIVE: Bournemouth vs PNE
Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 18:51
Same again for PNE
PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts, Rudd.
Team news coming soon
Teams are due in about 10 minutes here at Bournemouth, I’ll keep you posted
Pearo’s gone soft......
In the official matchday programme, former PNE midfielder Ben Pearson is asked about superstitions. His reply: “I like to put body cream on before a game....it’s a big tub of Laura Mercier strawberry vanilla body cream and I basically slap half a tub on.”
What has happened to Pearo since he moved down south? Strawberry vanilla body cream? It was lard he used when he played for PNE!!!!
We’ve arrived....
Preston looking to be the first to beat league leaders Bournemouth
Frankie McAvoy says Preston North End must embrace the challenge of facing unbeaten Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium tonight.
The Lilywhites head coach doesn’t want any sort of fear factor attached to the trip to the south coast, the first of back-to-back away games for PNE with Nottingham Forest to come on Saturday.
North End need to sort their away form out, having taken only three points on the road this season – draws at Bristol City, Sheffield United and Birmingham City.
Getting something against Bournemouth will be a major challenge, the Cherries top of the Championship having won 11 and drawn four of their games to date.
McAvoy said: “We are going to play a side who 15 teams have had a go at trying to beat and haven’t done it.
“You just never know in the Championship, no matter where you are in the league, any team is capable of beating anyone on their day.”
