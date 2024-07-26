Hull City 'lead' Burnley, Cardiff, Sunderland & Sheffield United in transfer chase for Preston North End star
Hull City are out in front in the race to sign former Preston North End winger Liam Millar, according to reports.
The Athletic's Josh Kloke has reported on Wednesday (July 24) that a bid has been made by the Tigers to sign Basel. Transfer specialist Darren Witcoop has backed that up and said to 'expect' that Millar will return to the Championship this summer.
Witcoop said that Hull 'lead the chase' with Sunderland, Sheffield United and Cardiff City interested too. Asked where he sees Millar going, Witcoop responded that Hull have pushed the most, and that the deal will come down to '£' at the end of the day.
A return to Deepdale was always extremely unlikely given how Millar’s performances last season caught the attention of teams with deeper pockets. Hull have just received a £13m windfall for Jaden Philogene and Millar is being looked at as an ideal replacement.
Earlier this month, Millar admitted that the plan during his time here, he never intended to be a wing-back. He spoke of his desire to play as a winger and that was backed up by club director Peter Ridsdale. As a result, North End have sought alternative transfer targets as they did not want to change the balance of the whole team to accommodate one player despite his obvious ability.
Despite playing in a different position to what he intended, he notched up five goals and five assists during his season-long loan spell. His performances earned him a place at the 2024 Copa America, and he played in all six games as Canada reached the semi-finals.
No exact figures from Hull's bid has been revealed yet but the Swiss press said that it would cost the winning club more than £2.1m to sign him. Speaking to The Athletic this summer, regarding his ideal move, Millar said: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”
