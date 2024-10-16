Manager of Preston North End’s upcoming opponents steps down temporarily after death of baby son
Bristol City head coach Liam Manning has temporarily stepped away from his role, after the death of his baby son.
The 39-year-old is to take a leave of absence at Ashton Gate. His assistant, Chris Hogg, will take charge of the Robins while he is away. A club statement read: “Everyone at Bristol City Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Liam's recently born son Theo John Manning.
“We know that Bristol City's supporters and the wider football family will share their condolences and deepest sympathy with Liam, his wife Fran and his son Isaac during this difficult period. We ask that the privacy of Liam and his family is respected during this time."
It has not been stated how long Manning will be away for. Bristol City travel to Preston North End on November 2. Before then, the Lilywhites face Coventry City, Norwich City, Plymouth Argyle and then Arsenal - in the Carabao Cup.
Bristol City, meanwhile, have three Championship games before they make the trip to Deepdale. The Robins are 16th in the table, with two wins, five draws and two defeats from their first nine matches of the 2024/25 campaign.
Manning was appointed as Bristol City head coach in November 2023, having managed Oxford United, MK Dons and Lommel SK in his career. He guided the Robins to an 11th placed finish last season, with the club finishing one point and place behind PNE.
