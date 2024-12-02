He was signed from Man United during Simon Grayson’s time in charge

Liam Grimshaw believes his fitness struggles, together with inexperience, prevented him from having a major impact at Preston North End.

The midfielder – who can also play in defence – arrived at Deepdale in January 2016 at the age of 20, signed by Simon Grayson from Manchester United, where he had come through the youth system. But just three days after being unveiled, he went under the surgeon’s knife to repair a long-standing knee injury.

The operation and his subsequent recovery meant he missed the remainder of the campaign. By the summer, the Burnley-born ace was back in training and a couple of promising displays in pre-season saw him start the 2016/17 Championship campaign in the team.

However, playing in an unfamiliar right-wing back role for the season opener at Reading, Grimshaw was substituted at half-time as PNE were beaten 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium. He went on to feature a further six more times, before he was allowed out on loan to Chesterfield in League One in January.

The following summer, new manager Alex Neil fielded him in the EFL Cup – a 3-2 loss at Accrington Stanley – before sanctioning his sale to SPL outfit Motherwell.

"Looking back, when I signed for Preston, I was injured,” said Grimshaw, who had spent time on loan at Motherwell in 2015. “It was good of the club to sign me really. I had a bad injury in the January which put me out for six months – I didn’t train or do anything with the lads until the following pre-season.

"When pre-season came around, Calum Woods. who had been playing right back, he did his cruciate ligament in a friendly at Oldham. At this stage I was still coming back, doing a bit of training and physio. But we had a pre-season game at Bolton and I had played at right-back in youth football, so the manager at the time - Simon Grayson - told me I was playing there against Bolton.

"I ended up having a decent game and I was in at Reading for the first game of the season in the league. So, having not played competitively in six months and having only played 15 professional games before that at Motherwell, it was a big step up in standard from the Scottish Premier League.

"I was a bit rusty, having not played for a long time, coming in to a new environment, a new team, getting to know everyone. I remember that day I was playing right wing-back, which is a completely different position to right-back.

"I had not really been told how to play that position, so I was a little bit of a fish out of water. I got taken off at half-time, but in fairness they stuck with me for four or five games after that and I felt like I was growing into it at right-back.

"But the team was struggling at the time and I remember an away game down at QPR, I wasn’t in the squad. I think I only started one more time under Simon Grayson after that, and that was against Newcastle at St James’ Park. I had barely played in two months and we got beaten 6-0."

Grimshaw, now aged 29, went on to forge a good career north of the border following his Deepdale departure. A regular for Motherwell in the SPL , he made 118 appearances for the Steelmen in five years.

Remarkably, in the 2017/18 campaign, the Fir Park outfit reached both the Scottish League Cup final and Scottish FA Cup final at Hampden Park in the same season. On both occasions, Grimshaw featured from the start as Motherwell were ultimately beaten 2-0 in both games by Celtic.

In 2022, he joined Greenock Morton before signing for Dundee United a year later, helping the Tangerines to promotion back to the SPL last season. Currently a free agent and looking for a new club, Grimshaw – whose wife Courtney gave birth to their first child last month, a daughter called Luna Rose – is philosophical about his short stint at PNE.

"I think looking back, it was a mixture of a few things,” he added. “Circumstances, a bit of inexperience – I think if I had have gone in there and come on off the bench a few times and just built into it, I think that would have helped. Even if the results had gone a little bit better in the games that I had played in.

"I think with me being a young lad, and when the team gets beaten, you’re the first one to be dropped. Maybe me coming from Burnley didn’t help my cause with the fans. But I just think if I was to go into a team in the Championship now, I would be more of a sound player. I think you learn as you get older and become more self confident in your own ability.”

Having become a father, Grimshaw – who revealed he has had offers from clubs – is biding his team before his next move.