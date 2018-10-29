Leicester City helicopter crash: Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher pays tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has joined the tributes following the death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash close to the King Power Stadium.

The 60-year-old Thai businessman and four other people on board were killed when the aircraft fell from the sky and burst into flames at the south east end of the stadium shortly after Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Late on Sunday night, the Foxes confirmed that Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought the club for £39million in 2010 and guided it to an unlikely Premier League title triumph six years later, had died in the tragedy.

Gallagher was with Leicester from 2009 to 2015, spending time on loan at Deepdale before joining PNE.

The 34-year-old posted on Instagram: “Devastating news. A wonderful man and a true gentleman. Will forever be grateful for his support for my family. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and LCFC. Rest in peace.”

Leicester’s Carabao Cup clash with Southampton and the development squad's fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup have been postponed.