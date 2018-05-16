Kids shine at Deepdale on Preston Schools' finals day

More than 240 local children got the opportunity to play at Deepdale in the Dick Clegg Preston Schools’ Finals.

There were 10 matches played over the course of the day, from Under-11s through to Under-16s.

The finals are a big day in the city’s football calender and date back to 1907.

The Dick, Kerr Ladies Cup Under-11s girls was won by Sherwood Primary who beat Broughton Primary 4-0.

A 4-2 win for Broughton High against Archbishop Temple saw them lift the Melissa Smith Shield Under-12s girls.

Fulwood and Cadley beat Longsands Primary 5-1 to win the Harold Slater Shield.

The Mick Baxter Cup for the Under-12s was won by Our Lady’s thanks to a 6-3 victory over Longridge High.

Ashton High’s 2-0 win over Broughton secured them the Jack May Cup.

The William Dawson Cup was lifted by Our Lady’s who beat Fulwood High 4-3.

In the Under-14s girls Dixon Cup, Broughton High won 8-2 against Archbishop Temple.

Ashton High won 3-2 against Archbishop in the Guild Cup Under-16s girls.

Our Lady’s ran out 3-0 winners against Broughton to lift the Ord/Hargreaves Cup Under-15s.

The Lucas Shield Under-16s brought finals day to a thrilling climax.

Ashton beat Broughton in a penalty shootout after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The finals were organised by the Preston Schools’ FA, with all money taken at the turnstile helping fund the six district teams which the association run.

Paul Whelan, chairman of the PSFA and Stuart Horn who is secretary of it, thanked PNE for allowing them the use of Deepdale, so too the match officials and sponsors for their support.