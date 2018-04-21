Josh Harrop eyes starting role after impressing in Preston's draw with Norwich

Josh Harrop hopes to play a key part in Preston’s potentially crucial final two games of the season after impressing off the bench in the draw with Norwich.

The former Manchester United man arrived eight minutes into the second half alongside Sean Maguire but couldn’t help Alex Neil’s side break the deadlock in the 0-0 draw at Deepdale on Saturday.

Josh Harrop in the thick of the action for Preston against Norwich

The 22-year-old has had to wait for his chance but will now hope to end his first full campaign of senior football on a high with PNE ninth, just two points shy of the play-off places with two games to play.

“I want to get as many minutes as I can, I don’t want to be sitting on the bench,” said Harrop.

“I’ve just got to do what’s best for the group though and keep pushing.

“I’ve come off the bench with Seani a few times and been able to turn a draw into a win.

Harrop lays on the ground after Billy Bodin goes close to breaking the deadlock

“It was just unlucky that the chances we had towards the end didn’t go in.

“The gaffer’s made the right decisions that have got us to this point.

“We’ve just got to see how it goes between now and the end of the season.”

Paul Gallagher hit the crossbar in the first half with Billy Bodin and Maguire going close after the interval on a frustrating day for the Lilywhites.

“The way we played we deserved to get more than a point out of the game,” said Harrop.

“We pushed all game, we just couldn’t finish it off and get a goal.

“Gally’s whipped in that free-kick and he’s unlucky he’s hit the crossbar.

“We’ve had a few in the second half as well but chances do come and go.

“They go in some days and they don’t go in on others.”

Despite Saturday’s stalemate, Harrop remained positive about PNE’s chances of breaking into the top six.

“We’re still in the mix, he said.

“If we win the next two games we can still have a chance.

“We’re closer in terms of points but if we’d got an extra two today and taken the chances we had then we could have been in an even better position.

“But we’re all confident, we all just want to do the best we can. We’ll keep pushing and performing and we’ll do that until the end of the season.

“We’ll see how the next game goes against Sheffield United.”