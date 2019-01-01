Josh Ginnelly completes move Preston North End move with Walsall winger ready to work hard to make step up to Championship

Josh Ginnelly says he’s ready to put in the hard yards to make the step up to the Championship after becoming Preston’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Deepdale over the past couple of weeks with the switch from Walsall being made official on New Year’s Day.

The former Aston Villa youngster, who left Burnley in the summer, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Lilywhites who have paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

“This is a huge club and I’m delighted to be here,” Ginnelly said.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“The manager here is great, the boys are fantastic and they’ve helped me settle already.

“I’ve got to make sure my attitude and application is right and I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to make the step up.

“On my first day with the lads I could already tell the difference at this level and that’s no disrespect to Walsall.

“I’ve got listen to the manager, take on board what he says and hopefully I can improve every day.”

The wide player, who has scored four goals in 25 appearances for the Saddlers this season, can operate on either flank but is more accustomed to playing from the left.

“I’m still young so any position I can learn in and be able to play in then it’s just a bonus for me,” Ginnelly said.

“The gaffer made it quite clear I’m not just going to play in one position.

“He’s going to try me in other places and that’s only going to make me better.”

He will have time to work with his manager over the next couple of weeks, Ginnelly not able to make his debut until Swansea visit Deepdale on January 12.

Players who join on January 1 cannot play on New Year’s Day and having already played in the FA Cup this season he is cup tied for Sunday’s game against Doncaster.

“That’s a bit frustrating,” Ginnelly said.

“But I’ve got 10 days or so to train, work hard and take pointers off the gaffer and listen to all the other staff about what I need to do and where I need to be.

“When it gets to that game I’ll know exactly what’s expected.”