Jordan Storey story is remarkable: North Ender John Smith is impressed by the form of the 'Exeter Ferdinand'

London was calling for the travelling faithful who descended on the capital en masse again with Bermondsey being this weekend’s eventual destination.

Before the game the ones who had gathered for pre-match refreshments in the hostelries at London Bridge were in buoyant mood confident of seeing their team extend its unbeaten run to eight matches.

As it turned out the confident mood of the fans was more than justified as within a pulsating opening 26 minutes, Alex Neil’s side had roared into what became an unassailable lead and completely neutralised the normally hostile atmosphere of the The Den.

For me the player dubbed as the Exeter Rio Ferdinand from one of his team mates deserved the accolades from the travelling faithful who constantly chanted his name and changed the words from a well known Oasis song to rhyme with his surname.

The Jordan Storey story is nothing short of remarkable for the young man who only made his full league debut for the Devon club a year ago and his rapid progress is a great credit to our scouting system.

In my opinion, we have built the best team at Deepdale since the days of Billy Davies and have more saleable assets than we have had for a long time.It seems incredible now that in the dark days of September, some fans on the internet message boards were advocating the replacement of Alex Neil in favour of the untried Lincoln manager Danny Cowley.

In Neil we have a young manager who is steadily building a more than competent Championship side. Ambitions of many fans to reach the Premier League are ambitious but if we can carry on progressing like this will not be unrealistic.

For the moment though the fantastic travelling army who must surely have provided some inspiration to their team will just have to bask in the glory of seeing their team win their fourth consecutive away league game since the halcyon days of Sir Tom Finney in the 1950s.