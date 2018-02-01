Jordan Hugill says thanks to Preston's players, staff and fans after sealing West Ham switch

Jordan Hugill has issued a statement saying thanks to everyone connected with Preston North End after sealing his move to West Ham.

The striker left on transfer deadline day in a club record sale for the Lilywhites believed to be worth in the region of £9.5 million.

Securing a move to the Premier League completed a meteoric rise for the 25-year-old who was playing non-league football in the North East just five years ago.

"Now the dust has settled and it's had time to sink in a bit, I think it's the right time to say thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey so far," said Hugill.

"Thank you to all the boys at Preston, I've made some good friends in them and I'm going to miss you all and I hope to catch up with you all soon.

Jordan Hugill has left PNE for West Ham.

"Thank you to all the staff at Preston, coaches and backroom staff too.

"Throughout the years you have helped and guided me on my way to today and I will be forever grateful.

"Finally to all the fans who have stuck by me throughout every hurdle, I've made a lot of memories with Preston, it's a great club and has been a great platform for me to get to this point in my career.

"It's now time to make some amazing new memories at West Ham.

"It's an amazing opportunity and one I'm very grateful for. I cannot wait to get started."