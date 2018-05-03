John Welsh to leave PNE at the end of the season

Preston North End have announced that long-serving midfielder John Welsh will leave Deepdale this summer.

Club captain Welsh is coming to the end of his contract and there will be a presentation to him on the pitch before Sunday's game against Burton Albion.

John Welsh in action for PNE this season

He joined North End in July 2012 on a Bosman from Tranmere Rovers and went on to make 176 appearances in a PNE shirt.

In his first season at Deepdale, he won the club's player of the year award.

In May 2015 Welsh was in the PNE team which won the League One play-off final at Wembley, beating Swindon Town 4-0.

North End manager Alex Neil said: "It is with sadness that we say thank you and goodbye to a player who has been a fantastic servant to this club.

John Welsh on the ball for PNE against Sheffield United in January

"John is one of our longest serving players and he has been a captain and a leader in the dressing room.

"He has been excellent to work with and has been a model professional.

"I am delighted we are giving him a send off before kick-off on Sunday and I join everyone else connected with the club in thanking him for what he has done, during the peak of his career, for Preston North End and wish him all the best in the future, wherever he ends up playing next year.

"Wherever that is, I know he will be an asset to them."

In recent months, Welsh has been doing some coaching at PNE's academy.

This season he has made 11 appearances in the first-team, seven of those starts.