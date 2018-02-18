John Welsh apologises after being sent off in Preston's draw with Wolves

John Welsh has apologised after being sent off in Preston’s 1-1 draw with Championship leaders Wolves.

ALSO READ: PNE boss Alex Neil rues red card against Wolves

The midfielder was dismissed just before the hour mark for a second booking only seven minutes after Alan Browne had put the hosts in front at Deepdale.

Helder Costa swiftly restored parity as North End adjusted to life with 10 men, Alex Neil’s side then having to settle for a point.

“Not sure where to start really but I can only apologise for today,” Welsh said on Twitter post-match.

“I let people down and I am sorry. I’ll accept any criticism aimed at me.

“Credit to the boys for scrapping an fighting for the point which shows unbelievable spirit.”

Neil indicated post-match PNE could have pushed on for all three points had 11 men stayed on the field.

It’s the second straight red card for the Lilywhites after Greg Cunningham’s red card in the 1-1 draw at Brentford.